iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,506. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

