iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.93

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.93 and traded as high as $23.87. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 246,502 shares trading hands.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $394.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYZ. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

