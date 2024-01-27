ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.21

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.21 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 47.06 ($0.60), with a volume of 1,288,964 shares.

ITM Power Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £290.30 million, a PE ratio of -294.13 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simon Bourne acquired 492 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £300.12 ($381.35). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,025 shares of company stock worth $60,059. Insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

