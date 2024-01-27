Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jabil to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $123.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil has a 1 year low of $74.16 and a 1 year high of $141.38.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $2,046,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $2,046,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,371.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,058 shares of company stock worth $10,018,913 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Jabil by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Argus raised their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBL

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.