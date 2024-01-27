Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.94.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $99.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 27.94%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

