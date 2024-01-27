Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on March 22nd

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Jacobs Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jacobs Solutions has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $8.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $137.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average of $131.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

