James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $332.27

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.27 ($4.22) and traded as high as GBX 365.50 ($4.64). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 358 ($4.55), with a volume of 63,221 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 550 ($6.99) to GBX 425 ($5.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSJ
James Fisher and Sons Stock Performance
About James Fisher and Sons
James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than James Fisher and Sons
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.