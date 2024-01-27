James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $332.27

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.27 ($4.22) and traded as high as GBX 365.50 ($4.64). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 358 ($4.55), with a volume of 63,221 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 550 ($6.99) to GBX 425 ($5.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 332.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,950.00 and a beta of 0.65.

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

