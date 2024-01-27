Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.16 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,145,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058,221 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Alphabet worth $3,159,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

