JMP Securities Boosts Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target to $8.00

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

