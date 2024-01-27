JMP Securities Boosts Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target to $8.00

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Benitec Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter.
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
