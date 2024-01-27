JMP Securities Raises MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $16.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGNX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised MacroGenics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

MacroGenics Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 517.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 1,047,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MacroGenics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

