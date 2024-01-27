John K. Handy Sells 1,508 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $82,623.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,049.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Bank of America began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 167,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

