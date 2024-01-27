John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.35

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02). John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 448,515 shares changing hands.

John Lewis of Hungerford Trading Up 22.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.12.

About John Lewis of Hungerford

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

