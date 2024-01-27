Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $159.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

