Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day moving average is $159.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $383.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

