JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 249,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 86,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $172.28. 7,442,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,066,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average of $153.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The firm has a market cap of $495.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

