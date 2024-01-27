JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% during the third quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPM stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average of $153.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

