JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the third quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,442,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,066,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average is $153.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $495.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

