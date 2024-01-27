JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $78.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.1 %

QSR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 964,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,371. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,062,000 after buying an additional 223,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $400,702,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,287,000 after buying an additional 228,654 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

