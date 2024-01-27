JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPIE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 168,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,611. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.