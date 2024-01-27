KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 20,686 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 20,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $257,333.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,558,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,711,223.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 67,546 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $847,702.30.

On Thursday, January 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 39,680 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,396.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 19,599 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,495.27.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 47,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $604,359.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 69,184 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $860,648.96.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 17,605 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 6,013 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $75,102.37.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 41,514 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $496,922.58.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KALV opened at $13.37 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.