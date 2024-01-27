Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.00. 20,817,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,488,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

