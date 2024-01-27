Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $55.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of IBTX opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after acquiring an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,792,000 after buying an additional 414,666 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,138,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,242,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

