Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $172.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.47.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.