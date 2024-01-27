Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Trading 9% Higher

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Kemira Oyj Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

