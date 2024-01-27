KeyCorp Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.58.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 324,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,349,000 after acquiring an additional 66,051 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

