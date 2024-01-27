KeyCorp Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $580.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $545.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $482.87 and its 200 day moving average is $439.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

