KeyCorp Trims Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price to $5.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Purple Innovation Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.41 million. Analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 221.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 353.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 321,643 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 103.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

