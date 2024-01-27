Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Tristram Wilkinson Sells 3,720 Shares

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,563. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.34.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 284.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 149,787 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 459,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,542,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

