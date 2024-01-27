Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $151.62

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$151.62 and traded as high as C$166.48. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$164.52, with a volume of 37,178 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KXS. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$202.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$151.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$156.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.43, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.25. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of C$145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$147.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.9404525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$899,195.17. In related news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total transaction of C$1,007,714.28. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$899,195.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,380 shares of company stock worth $13,320,769. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

