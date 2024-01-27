Kkr Credit Income Fund (KKC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.
