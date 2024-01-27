KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA updated its Q3 guidance to $4.66-5.86 EPS.
KLA Trading Down 6.6 %
KLAC opened at $599.37 on Friday. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $568.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.34.
KLA Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after buying an additional 187,642 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 21.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 641,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
