KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $658.78 and last traded at $651.05, with a volume of 196953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $638.45.

The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.50.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $568.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.34.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

