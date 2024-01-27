Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $444,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,886,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,904,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNF. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Knife River Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $67.43.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

