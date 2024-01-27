Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.37-$0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

