Koninklijke Philips (PHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

