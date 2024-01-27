Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Trading Down 4.3%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 56,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 80,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

KRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kronos Bio from $9.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 97,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $105,769.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,540,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,918.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 97,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $105,769.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,540,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 1,370,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,096,550.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,237.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,450 shares of company stock worth $71,079. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 21.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 578,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101,739 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 19,484 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,665,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,297 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

