Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) CEO Troy Edward Wilson Sells 91,052 Shares of Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 1,802,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,443. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KURA. Wedbush decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $14,213,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after buying an additional 1,136,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,145,000 after buying an additional 788,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 154.8% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 910,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 553,030 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

