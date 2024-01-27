Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KURA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

KURA opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.87. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,213,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,145,000 after purchasing an additional 788,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 910,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 553,030 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

