Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.49

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.49 and traded as high as $18.24. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 8,260 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $132.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 73,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 67,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

