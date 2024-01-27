Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $839.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $754.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.97. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $778.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

