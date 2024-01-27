Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $626.23

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 626.23 ($7.96) and traded as high as GBX 663.40 ($8.43). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 660.40 ($8.39), with a volume of 1,015,295 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAND. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.91) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.25) price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 675.33 ($8.58).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -805.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 671.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 626.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,756.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Miles Roberts purchased 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £23,801.85 ($30,243.77). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Land Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.