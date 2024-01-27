Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson Sells 30,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$24,600.00.

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

TSE LAM remained flat at C$0.82 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,047. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of C$187.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.