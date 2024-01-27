Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 42 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GWW traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $883.24. The company had a trading volume of 189,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,388. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $825.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $565.22 and a 1-year high of $883.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

