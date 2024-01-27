Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.17. 944,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,149. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $443.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.61.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

