Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 647 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 16.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in GSK by 28.5% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after buying an additional 409,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in GSK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after buying an additional 53,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 9.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,496,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 133,323 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,495. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

