Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,245,000 after purchasing an additional 453,081 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,331,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. 2,073,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,756. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

