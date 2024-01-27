Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,817,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $591.53. The stock had a trading volume of 65,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,160. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $490.87 and a 12-month high of $610.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $581.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.34.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

