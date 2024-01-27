Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 195 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 21.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Hess by 52.8% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Hess by 10.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.26. 2,682,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,106. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.10. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on HES

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.