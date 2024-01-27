Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 329 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,011,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

