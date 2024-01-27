Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 354 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.06. 1,551,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.16.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

